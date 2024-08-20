Skip to Content
Fountain residents begin insurance and repairs process following damaging hail storm

Hail from Monday's storm
Heather Farrar
today at 2:11 PM
Published 4:55 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds of people in the Fountain and Security-Widefield areas are filing insurance claims due to damage caused by Monday's hail storm.

Leaves and branches can be seen scattered around town as residents work to clean up. The mark the hail storm made can also be seen on many people's cars.

Local auto/body techs told KRDO13 that one of your first calls after a storm like this should be to your insurance company. They added that the sooner you get your claim in the better.

"Once everybody starts putting their claims in, it can take a while because the shops will start getting bombarded. But once you're on the list to get stuff done, it'll all get taken care of," Justin Huebner with Crash Champions.

Mackenzie Stafford

