Fire mitigation begins in Colorado Springs’ Stratton Open Space

South Suburban Reservoir in Stratton Open Space
City of Colorado Springs
By
today at 10:30 AM
Published 10:43 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Forestry Department began fire mitigation work in Stratton Open Space this week.

Stratton Open Space is located near Cheyenne Canon on the city's southwest side.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, mitigation work will occur over more than 260 acres. Stratton Open Space will remain open at this time, but intermittent trail closures will be in place.

The South Suburban Reservoir, which is located in Stratton Open Space, is also closed at this time while repairs are made to the dam's outlet. Repairs are expected to be complete by spring 2025.

Tyler Dumas

