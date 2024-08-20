Construction crew finds WWII-era ordnance in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, the Arapaho County Bomb Squad was called to investigate a military ordnance that was found by a construction crew in a neighborhood in Aurora.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), the area where the ordnance was found was at one time the Lowry Bombing and Gunnery Range.

The sheriff's office said the Aurora PD requested the bomb squad's assistance after the device was excavated from the ground. Bomb techs x-rayed the device and determined it was inert, meaning it had been rendered harmless.

The ACSO said the device was determined to be a World War II Mark 23 Mod 1 training round. It was turned over to Buckley Space Force Base.