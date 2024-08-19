Why Saturday’s Pikes Peak Airshow was declared a “Mass Casualty”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Saturday's highly anticipated Pikes Peak Airshow was declared a "Mass Casualty" after 100 or more people sought treatment for heat-related illnesses, overwhelming the ability of on-site staff to handle medical emergencies. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, 10 people were transported to the hospital.

"People think of gunshots. They think of active shooters. They think of car crashes, or even in this case, maybe people's minds went to a plane in the crowd, which was not what happened," Brian Kurtz, the Medical Lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said. "A mass casualty in this case was a medical emergency that overwhelmed our system, where we didn't have enough resources to take care of our citizens in the way that they deserve and should be taken care of."

According to CSFD, though temperatures hovered in the mid-90s, attendees sitting on the cement may have experienced higher temperatures, because the tarmac reflects the heat.

"The surfaces at the airport are different than the blacktop. [That] absorbs the heat. Concrete reflects the heat, and it makes you excessively hot over a short period of time," Kurtz said.

Kurtz added that there was a high UV-rating as well, potentially exacerbating the already hot conditions. He said even though many attendees came well-prepared for the heat, there was very little shelter from the elements.

"Even though there were designated places to get out of the heat, to some extent, it was not big enough for the number of people," Kurtz said.

KRDO has reached out to Sports Corps, the organizer of the Pikes Peak Airshow to gain more clarity, and is still awaiting an official response.