Registration now open for Pikes Peak’s Youth Fishing Derby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Registration is now open for the second annual Youth Fishing Derby on Pikes Peak – America's Mountain (PPAM).

The derby, free for children ages 6 to 15, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Crystal Creek Reservoir, located on the northwest side of Pikes Peak.

“We are excited to host the second annual Youth Fishing Derby and encourage all young anglers to come out and participate,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, PPAM Manager. “This event not only provides a fun and educational experience for kids, but also fosters a love for the outdoors and conservation. We are grateful to our partners for their support in making this event possible.”

The derby will host demonstrations in casting, knot tying, baiting and fish handling. The first 100 kids in need of fishing supplies to participate in the derby will be provided with complimentary fishing gear.

Free lunch and vehicle access to Pikes Peak Highway will be provided to attendees, and awards will be presented following the event.

Youth participants are not required to have a state fishing license.

The derby is the result of a collaboration between PPAM, Colorado Springs Utilities, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and many other sponsors including the United States Forest Service.

To register, visit PikesPeakColorado.aluvii.com/event.