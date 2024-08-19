Explosion in Tel Aviv declared a ‘terror attack’ by Israeli authorities

By Eugenia Yosef, CNN

(CNN) — An explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening has been declared a terror attack by Israeli police and Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security agency.

Hamas’s armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the explosion, in a statement on its Telegram account. Police said the person suspected of carrying the explosive material was killed, while a passerby sustained injuries.

“This was a terror attack involving the explosion of a powerful explosive,” the Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit and the Shin Bet Spokesperson’s Unit said in a joint statement Monday.

“As a result of the explosion, a passerby was moderately injured (according to medical sources) and was transported to receive medical treatment,” it added.

A police official told CNN early Monday that “a major disaster was averted, and dozens could have been killed.” The official refused to comment on what may have been the intended target.

After the blast, the Tel Aviv District Commander conducted “extensive searches” throughout the greater city area, the joint statement said. Police said they had received dozens of calls reporting the loud explosion on HaLehi Street.

Hamas said the “martyrdom operation” was carried out in cooperation with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades.

“The Brigades confirm that martyrdom operations inside the occupied territories will return to the forefront as long as the occupation’s massacres, the displacement of civilians, and the continuation of the policy of assassinations continue,” its statement added.

The blast comes as the city remains on high alert amid rising regional tensions related to the war in Gaza. It was unclear whether the act was linked to the complex security situation.

