Hanover Fire Department brings past, current members together to celebrate 50 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Hanover Fire Department is honoring its past and present as it approaches 50 years of serving southeast El Paso County.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the department is inviting the public to Kirk Hanna Park to celebrate the accomplishments of the past 50 years and honor the agency's founders.

"Due to the extremely hard work and dedication through these many years of all our Career and Volunteer Firefighters and their commitment through these years, we are able to celebrate the departments Golden Anniversary!" the Hanover Fire Department said in an Aug. 18 press release.

The "In the Park" event aims to bring together past and current firefighters, surrounding fire and EMS agencies and Lifeline and Flight for Life helicopter pilots, as well as the surrounding community. Several of the department's founding members will also be in attendance.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes an informal celebration ceremony, a hamburger and hotdog lunch and a mingling period that gives residents the chance to get to know fire officials in the area.