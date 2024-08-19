Eight kayakers rescued in Vermont

By Stephen Biddix

Click here for updates on this story

COLCHESTER, Vermont (WPTZ) — Eight kayakers were rescued in Colchester on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. after the Colchester Police Marine Unit heard a distress call from Outer Malletts Bay.

The Marine Unit and Coast Guard found the kayakers south of the Route 2 sand bar.

Once on the scene, officials said one of the eight kayakers was out of their kayak and had to be rescued out of the water.

The kayakers were then transported to the Malletts Bay public boat launch, where they were then evaluated. No injuries were reported. Officials said there was a strong wind causing 2- to 3-foot waves in the bay.

Colchester police want to remind people that weather conditions are constantly changing on the lake and to check wind speeds and forecasts before heading out on the water to be as safe as possible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.