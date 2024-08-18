Skip to Content
21st annual car show benefits families in need in the Tri-Lakes region

today at 11:10 AM
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - A yearly car show to help children and families in need is now underway.

The Tri-Lakes Cruisers Car Club is hosting their 21st Annual Benefit Car Show today from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Rain or shine, the community is invited out to the show at I-25 Exit 161 Monument West.

All of the proceeds raised from the event go to Tri-Lakes Cares; an organization that offers financial, medical, transportation, and food security assistance for those in the Tri-Lakes area.

According to the non-profit club, last years car show efforts gave them the opportunity to give Tri-Lakes Cares a check for $6,000.

