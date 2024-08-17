Skip to Content
News

Colorado’s largest procession of motorcycles head to Cripple Creek in POW/MIA recognition ride

KRDO
By
Published 11:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - More than 1500 motorcyclists are riding from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek to honor our armed forces.

Bikers met Saturday morning at Woodland Park High School before taking off for the 37th annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride.

Thousands of vets and patriots are participating in the Salute to America Veterans Rally & Festival; an organized effort that began in 1987.

The motorcyclists come from all across the country to ride on the Colorado POW/MIA Memorial Highway to Cripple Creek.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content