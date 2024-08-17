Colorado’s largest procession of motorcycles head to Cripple Creek in POW/MIA recognition ride

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - More than 1500 motorcyclists are riding from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek to honor our armed forces.

Bikers met Saturday morning at Woodland Park High School before taking off for the 37th annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride.

Thousands of vets and patriots are participating in the Salute to America Veterans Rally & Festival; an organized effort that began in 1987.

The motorcyclists come from all across the country to ride on the Colorado POW/MIA Memorial Highway to Cripple Creek.