A preview of the 2024 Fountain Fort Carson football team

Every year Fountain Fort Carson is good. Every year, like any other team, they graduate players and every year, their opponents dismiss them, "Every year we come out in 5A, there's always people saying that we just graduated this guy or this guy, this guy, and then we come out and we make a deep run and everyone acts like they're shocked," says Fountain Fort Carson wide receiver, Tyshawn Miller.

Trojans running back, Terrence Morris adds, "Like, oh, Fountain- Fort Carson. They're going to lose to these teams, this team, that team. And we just prove them wrong. We beat those teams and we go to the next week like it was nothing."

Yeah that tracks, because if there's one thing Fountain Fort Carson has, is a ton of confidence and swag, "We just have a culture that is just always set. You know, it's a standard here. You know, you got to have that confidence and swagger to play at Fountain, you know what I mean?" says Fountain Fort Carson safety, Alex Rivera.