Colorado Springs police investigating shooting near Taco Star

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting near the Taco Star near South Circle Drive and Airport Road that left one injured.

Police received reports of the shooting just before 1:30 this morning.

Before police arrived on scene, the victim was taken to a hospital, where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

An on-scene investigation found that the suspects were attempting to carjack the victim, who was shot as he drove away. The investigation remains ongoing.

Drivers and residents in and around the area are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Expect to see slowed traffic nearby as investigators continue to work.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.