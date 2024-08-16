Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy holds ribbon cutting after completing new addition

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy (CHPA) hosted an exciting ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of its new addition, funded by the BEST Grant.

The event celebrated the opening of career and technical education spaces as well as the connectivity between Ersilia Cruz Middle School and the Dolores Huerta Preparatory High campuses.

CHPA says that they are committed to enhancing the educational experience for students. The BEST Grant has enabled them to work with CRP Architects and Nunn Construction to expand our facilities, providing more resources and opportunities for our students to thrive.

“We are grateful for the support of the Pueblo community, our faculty and staff, and the BEST Grant,

which has allowed us to make significant improvements to our schools,” said Fred Segura, Executive Director of CHPA. “This new addition will benefit our students, staff, and the entire community.”

“We look forward to showcasing our new facilities and celebrating this achievement with our

community,” added Fred Segura, CHPA Executive Director. “This is a testament to our commitment

to providing the best possible education for our students.”

According to CHPA, the K-12 school was formed by a diverse group of community members committed to the preparation of Pueblo’s students for success as young scholars, citizens of the world, and leaders of character regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds. With the ambitious mission to prepare each student for success in college, CHPA provides a rigorous college preparatory program in a supportive and challenging learning environment and is the only Pueblo school to provide a seamless K-12 education built on the virtues of integrity.