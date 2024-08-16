Bear Creek will soon be abuzz for Honey Harvest and Pollinator Celebration Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Come see what all the buzz is about – the Bear Creek Nature Center is celebrating our state's pollinations with the "Bear Creek A'Buzz- Honey Harvest and Pollinator Celebration Day" on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature local beekeeper demonstrations as they harvest honey from their hives and discuss the importance of bees and other pollinators. Attendees will have the chance to witness bees in action through an observation hive.

You can visit the center's pollinator garden and learn about native plants from the Broadmoor Garden Club. Generation Wild will be handing out wildflower seed packets to help protect our declining bee population.

Tickets are $2 a person. While online pre-registration is suggested, Bear Creek Nature Center says walk-ins are welcome.