Suspected Colorado Springs gang member arrested after being found with illegal weapons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A suspected member of a Colorado Springs gang is in custody after being found with multiple illegal weapons on Thursday.

Detectives with the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU) first began investigating the gang in January. Colorado Springs police say the group has been responsible for numerous crimes in the area, including weapon possession, robberies, assaults, shootings and drive-by shootings.

During the investigation, detectives identified that one member was in possession of a handgun with a "switch" attached to it, which is a device that makes a handgun capable of fully automatic fire. Weapons with switches attached are classified as "Dangerous or Illegal Weapons” per Colorado Revised Statute.

Police identified the suspected gang member as 18-year-old Josiah Olivas. They obtained a search warrant for his residence on East Fountain Boulevard and detained Olivas on Aug. 15.

Upon searching his home, detectives found other firearms, as well as six extended handgun magazines and a 100-round magazine designed for an AR-15 rifle.

Olivas was booked into the Colorado Justice Center for possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon (a class five felony) and prohibited large-capacity magazines (a class six felony).