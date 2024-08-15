Should cellphones be allowed in the classroom?

By Cristiana Ramos

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — As kids return to the classroom, there’s a debate about how much schools should restrict cell phone use.

The Taos School District just last week voted in favor of secure pouches to put phones in at the high school and middle school, and they aren’t the only district looking at the option.

“We know from research studies that, any notification that comes through on a phone can knock off a teen’s focus for 20 minutes,” said Sandy Campbell, Executive Director for a youth media technology nonprofit called Truekids1.

Cellphones played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic when learning was remote, but now that kids are back in the classroom he said, phones are a distraction. Ellen Bernstein is the president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation, which represents nearly 10,000 licensed employees. She said phones also pose other risks.

“We know that overuse of social media for kids at all ages leads to a lot of depression and mental health issues.”

Campbell adds that cellphones influence unhealthy behaviors like bullying. “We have had episodes of fights being recorded in classrooms with phones and we have drug issues that are exacerbated by students being in constant contact with each other.”

Because of this, Bernstein said, more schools are implementing policies that restrict cellphone usage. Cibola High School in Albuquerque joining other schools across the nation in the initiative. A spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools said cell phones, “shall be kept out of sight and powered off or silenced during the school day and during any school-sponsored activity, meeting or practice held on Albuquerque Public Schools property.” Of course, there are exceptions and enforcement of this policy is completely up to the school.

“It could be a teacher collecting the cell phones in some way at the beginning of every class,” Bernstein said.

Not everyone supports cellphone restrictions, Beth Gnerich is a retired teacher and is a grandparent, she said in case of emergencies, kids should have cellphones on hand. “I think it’s important for students to communicate with their family members if they’re feeling concerned.”

Educators said to let the school communicate with students’ families, but Veronica Armijo who lives in Las Vegas argued, cellphones give her kids instant contact with her. “I feel like there’s a big gap in communication with the schools and a lot of times we as parents don’t know about events that happen until well past them happening.”

She said her kids are afraid to go to school because there have been times they’ve been denied to use the phones when they wanted to get a hold of her. According to first responders, during emergency situations, high call volumes inside of schools can cause problems.

