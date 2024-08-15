Pine Creek has a new head football coach

There's a new sheriff in town at Pine Creek high school. As David Hedges takes over as the new head football coach. He's been coaching in Florida, but is a Colorado Springs native. "It's great, man. Waking up every morning, seeing those mountain, it fills me with a sense of calm," says Hedges.

But too much calm, he's a more vocal coach, "I'm pretty loud. I'm pretty fiery. And I'm pretty stern," says Hedges.

Pine Creek offensive lineman, Hudson Kobilan adds, "There's definitely a lot more yelling. I said definitely it's a lot more than a miller was, for sure. Almost every single day, every single minute compared to every now and then."

But it looks like a great match. After all, Pine Creek is one of the state's best teams with a culture to excellence, "We've been the best program in South Colorado for I mean, as long as anyone can remember. And so those coaches leaving, like we were all a little distraught at first. But coach has come in and he feel that he fill that gap immediately," says Isaak Walker.

Coach Hedges adds, "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else where the expectations are low and people aren't expecting much of us. That's not really me. I don't expect that of them and they don't expect that out of me. And that's why I'm here. Our culture here at Pine Creek is is one of excellence. This is the premier job in southern Colorado, and I am very honored to be the head football coach here."