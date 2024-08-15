Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash on Galley Road and Murray Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The motorcyclist who died in a fatal crash on Galley Road and Murray Boulevard earlier this month has been identified.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says 43-year-old Kevin Bland was the driver of a motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 3.

An investigation revealed that while driving, Bland had struck construction barrels marking a lane closure, as well as a traffic trailer indicating for traffic to merge, before being ejected from his bike.

A nearby community member witnessed the crash and attempted life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived and transported Bland to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bland died a week later on Aug. 10 from injuries he sustained during the crash. He was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office on Aug. 12.

Alcohol is currently believed to be a factor in this crash.

This is the 34th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 27 traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days, there have been 57 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.