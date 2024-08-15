Skip to Content
Colorado Gov. calls for special legislative session related to property tax

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Aug. 15, 2024, Gov. Polis called for a special legislative session.

The session is designed to focus on property tax relief legislation.

In a statement, Gov. Polis said that the session will focus on property tax relief and avoiding the "risky and devastating" impacts of Prop. 108 and Initiative 60.

The session will start on Aug. 26, 2024, and will last 3 days.

