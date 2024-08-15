Colorado Gov. calls for special legislative session related to property tax

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Aug. 15, 2024, Gov. Polis called for a special legislative session.

The session is designed to focus on property tax relief legislation.

We are focused on saving Coloradans money on property taxes, protecting funding for our schools and higher education, preserving our economic competitiveness, and avoiding risky and devastating ballot measures. The cost of inaction is too high. We refuse to gamble with our… pic.twitter.com/xAuMPTPUmK — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 15, 2024

In a statement, Gov. Polis said that the session will focus on property tax relief and avoiding the "risky and devastating" impacts of Prop. 108 and Initiative 60.

The session will start on Aug. 26, 2024, and will last 3 days.