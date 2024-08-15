Skip to Content
News

City of Pueblo hosting tree debris dropoff this weekend

City of Pueblo
By
New
today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:23 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - In response to the recent storms that damaged trees and buildings across Pueblo, the city is hosting a tree debris dropoff this coming weekend.

RELATED: Entire roof ripped off of small plaza in northern Pueblo after intense storms, clean up begins

According to the city, a drop-off location will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Langoni Sports Complex Parking Lot. This is located at 1600 W 24th Street.

The city said trees, branches, and limbs will be accepted, no other waste can be dropped off. No commercial waste will be accepted, and large or commercial vehicles may be turned away.

For more information, contact the Pueblo Public Works Department at 719-553-2295 or by emailing pubworks@pueblo.us.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content