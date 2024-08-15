City of Pueblo hosting tree debris dropoff this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - In response to the recent storms that damaged trees and buildings across Pueblo, the city is hosting a tree debris dropoff this coming weekend.

According to the city, a drop-off location will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Langoni Sports Complex Parking Lot. This is located at 1600 W 24th Street.

The city said trees, branches, and limbs will be accepted, no other waste can be dropped off. No commercial waste will be accepted, and large or commercial vehicles may be turned away.

For more information, contact the Pueblo Public Works Department at 719-553-2295 or by emailing pubworks@pueblo.us.