Victim identified in fatal crash at intersection of South Academy Boulevard & Pikes Peak Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police have identified 59-year-old Sonia Gomez as the victim in a fatal crash at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue just after 4 a.m. on August 1, 2024.

According to CSPD, Gomez was crossing the intersection from east to west when she was hit car going south on Academy Boulevard. Gomez died at the scene of the crash. The crash is now being investigated by the Major Crash Team.

Colorado Springs Police Department says this is the 33rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 27 traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days there have been 56 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.