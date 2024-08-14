Thousands left without power in Colorado Springs, Pueblo Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Thousands of northeastern Colorado Springs and Pueblo residents are without power Wednesday morning after a mass outage.

It's currently unknown if the outage is related to yesterday's storms. The outage in northeastern Colorado Springs was first reported at 5:23 a.m. Colorado Springs Utilities says it currently estimates the outage to affect over 460 customers.

Springs Utilities estimates that power will be completely restored to the area at or before 10 a.m.

You can view any changes or additional outages on the Springs Utilities outage map.

In Pueblo, over 1,000 Black Hills Energy customers are also confirmed to be without power after being hit hard by hail on Tuesday. Another 1,264 customers are in areas where "trouble" has been detected.

You can view changes to the Black Hills Energy outage map here.