Registered sex offender arrested for indecent exposure and trespassing in Pueblo West

Luke Sisson
PCSO
Luke Sisson
By
today at 5:27 PM
Published 5:33 PM

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a man this week for indecent exposure and trespassing.

The PCSO said Luke Sisson was arrested following numerous reports of a suspicious male showing up to random homes in the Pueblo West area completely nude. Most of the incidents were caught on surveillance cameras on the homes, the sheriff's office said.

According to the PCSO, Luke Sisson is already a registered sex offender and is currently on probation.

If you have any information related to these incidents, you are asked to call the PCSO at (719) 583-6400.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

