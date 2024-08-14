A preview of the 2024 Palmer Ridge football team

2023 was another dominant season for Palmer Ridge. They opened the season with thirteen straight wins but it didn't end the way they wanted, losing to Erie in the Class 4A state final.

The Bears are back to work, still looking to reclaim their first 4A state championship, "We always try to strive for the best. And getting that close really, really makes us want to win and more and want to have even a better season," says Palmer Ridge offensive lineman Court Towns."

Some players are using the lost as fuel, "It stuck with me for a really long time. It did fuel us. That is the standard. We want to be that good," says Towns.

Other players are moving on, "No matter what game it was, you ended the season on a loss, so you got to take that and move on with that. But you also got to move on to this season, new players. Gotta turn that work back on," says Palmer Ridge quarterback, Carson Campbell. Palmer Ridge kicker Rhett Armstrong adds, "Obviously, the disappointment lingers pretty good, but we were just excited to get to the next season. You only get four as a high score and so there's really no point in lingering in the past on that."

They are all on the same page, win, loss, it doesn't matter. This is Palmer Ridge and winning is what they do, "We expect the best and we expect the best out of every single one on this team. Our coaches expect the best out of us. We expect the best in coaches, in the classroom, everywhere."

Palmer Ridge running back Isaac Burks adds, "This team keeps you on your toes. Always wanting to win, getting better every practice."

"I'm very excited. It can be a great team. It could go a long ways. If we just come out here, and hit it hard every day, I think that we got a lot of potential," says Campbell.