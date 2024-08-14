Feminine hygiene drive in Colorado Springs collects resources for schools, nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A feminine hygiene drive hosted by HER Society will donate 100% of ticket sales and all items collected to Colorado Springs schools and programs, with the mission of putting an end to period poverty.

The 6th annual "Empower HER" drive will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at The Venue At Almagre, located at 2460 Montebello Square Drive. This year’s theme is “Extraordinary Women in History.”

Photo courtesy of HER Society

According to HER Society, every year more than 2 billion people around the world menstruate – and millions of these people suffer from having insufficient access to menstrual products, education and sanitation facilities.

Event organizers hope the donation collection can make a meaningful impact in the lives of women in the community, and that the event will raise more awareness of the realness of period poverty.

In addition to purchasing tickets in advance, attendees must also bring at least two donation items, including tampons, pads or new underwear.

There are also opportunities to be a sponsor for the event, with three packages to choose from. You can learn more about the available sponsorship packages here.

The event is also hosting a friendly competition between local businesses from Aug. 5 through Aug. 16. "Battle of the Boxes" brings local businesses head-to-head to compete to gather the most donations. The winning business will receive a staff lunch and recognition at the event.

If you're unable to attend the event but would still like to donate, you can send products from wherever you are to the organizer via the event’s Amazon Wish List.

HER Society is a local group that works to coordinate resources and volunteers to serve and make a positive impact in our community. To learn more about HER Society, visit www.thehersociety.com.