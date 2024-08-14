El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reminds public to be safe in school zones as back to school starts

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Beginning this week, school is back in session for most school districts in El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

Unfortunately, school days bring increased traffic congestion near school campuses. EPSO says that school buses pick up their passengers, kids on bikes hurry to school before the bell rings, and (often) rushed parents drop their kids off before work. It's never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present—especially before and after school.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Patrol Division, and School Resources Officers are working together with our partner agencies across the Pikes Peak region to ensure children traveling to and from schools, whether by foot, bicycle, bus, or personally owned vehicle, return (safely) to their homes every day.

“It is imperative drivers slow down and pay attention while driving on roads near schools, parks, and recreational areas,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “My Office has dedicated School Resources Officers and Patrol Deputies working to mitigate the risks of school zones and a zero-tolerance for speeding and distracted driving in designated areas, but it is not enough. Everyone must participate actively and follow posted traffic and pedestrian laws to protect our children. I encourage drivers to be vigilant and stay alert. By working together, we can reduce unnecessary deaths or injuries in school zones and near school campuses and keep our children, grandchildren, and neighbors safe while they journey to and from the classroom.”

EPSO provided the following tips to help keep pedestrians, especially kids, safe in school zones:

-Adjust your route to avoid school zones.

-Slow down! Speed limits in school zones tend to be five to 10 miles per hour below the posted speed.

-Stop for buses. Colorado’s law requires you to stop your vehicle at least 20 feet before reaching a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing, whether it is on your side of the road, the opposite side of the road, or at an

intersection you are approaching. You are not required to stop if the bus travels in your direction on a roadway separated by a median or other physical barrier.

-Watch for pedestrians, especially on sidewalks, driveways, intersections, and residential neighborhoods.

-If you must drive through a school zone, give yourself extra time. Being in a hurry near pedestrians is never safe. Especially in highly populated areas, pedestrians may assume because they can see your vehicle, you can see

them and will stop. Avoid using your cell phone or looking for something in your car while driving in a zone with pedestrians.

Fines for driving in Unincorporated El Paso County school zones are doubled, and speeds over 25 mph require an automatic, mandatory court date.

Currently, Fines for speeding in a school zone are set by statute or ordinance to:

-1-4 MPH Over Posted Speed Limit $120.50

-5-9 MPH Over Posted Speed Limit $208.50

-10-19 MPH Over Posted Speed Limit $351.50

-20-24 MPH Over Post Speed Limit $ 512.50

-25 MPH + Over posted Speed Limit – Mandatory Court Summons