Comcast RISE boosts 100 southern Colorado small businesses through comprehensive grants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Comcast has announced the 100 small businesses in southern Colorado that will be receiving comprehensive grant packages to help support the growing companies.

These grant packages include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule and a technology makeover.

Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover.

Now, the program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic to helping businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

100 businesses across Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Fountain, Monument and Manitou Springs were announced yesterday as the recipients of this year's grants. The full list of recipients can be found here.

ColoRADo Adventure Hostel in Colorado Springs is one such winner. Owner Erin Welch said despite receiving high ratings, the business has had some difficulty getting the word out and is excited for the doors this grant opens.

“RAD Hostel is all about creating an awesome Colorado experience for our guests,” said Erin Welch, owner of RAD Hostel. “I'm honored and excited about being selected to receive this grant and I'm confident that with the marketing assistance and technology makeover, we can more effectively share the type of experience we offer, increase our occupancy, and ensure more happy guests have a RAD Colorado experience.”

In addition to the $5,000 monetary grant, business owners will have access to:

Coaching sessions that provide business owners with recommendations on how to help grow their businesses.

12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules and resources for small business owners.

A professionally produced 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day linear media schedule.

New computer equipment and internet services, as well as cybersecurity services for 12 months.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

More information is available at www.ComcastRISE.com.