Colorado Springs Fire Chief named 2024 International Fire Chief of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) has selected Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal as the Career 2024 Fire Chief of the Year, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Since 1996, the prestigious International Fire Chief of the Year award has recognized one volunteer and one career fire chief for their leadership, innovation, professional development, integrity, public service, and contributions to the fire service on an international level. CSFD says that there are more than 22,000 fire chiefs in the country from volunteer and career departments.

In 2023, Chief Royal was awarded the Division of Fire Prevention and Control State (DFPC) George Mazzotti Fire Chief of the Year for his positive contributions to leadership, innovation, professional development, integrity, service to the public, and contributions to the Colorado Fire Service as a whole.

According to CSFD, Chief Royal has been a member of the CSFD since 1987 and has worked in emergency services for over 42 years (28 years as a paramedic). He has served as a Chief Officer for over 16 years as a Battalion Chief, Shift Commander, and Deputy Chief. He was sworn in as Fire Chief in 2021.

CSFD says that during his career, he has been involved in many programs and projects including the initiation of the Tactical Emergency Medical Program, working in the early Hazmat and Tox-medic Programs, managing the Medical Division, helping develop the Awards and Recognition Program, chairing the department’s Rebranding Committee, and leading the Pandemic Taskforce. He has been recognized over his career with numerous awards including two Medals of Distinguished Service and the Firefighter of the Year award. He is proudest for being recognized as part of the department’s efforts with the Castle West Apartment, Waldo Canyon, and Black Forest fires.

“Congratulations to my good friend and your Fire Chief, Randy Royal, on being named the International Fire Chief of the year. Last year he was named the Colorado Fire Chief of the year, and, now, the whole world knows what we have always known, that he is truly a great leader! He leads courageously, he has a big heart, and he is one of the most humble people I know. This is a big deal for our city and our fire department. We are so proud, and we are so grateful for Randy’s long and impressive service,” said Colorado Springs Mayor, Yemi Mobalade.