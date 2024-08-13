Skip to Content
Servicios de La Raza provides Pueblo families with free back-to-school supplies

Servicios de La Raza
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:30 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – In need of some last-minute school supplies?

Servicios de La Raza is holding a back-to-school event in Pueblo on Aug. 16, where they'll offer free backpacks, school supplies and family resources for those in need.

Through a partnership with nonprofit Steel City Eagles, the "Knowledge is Power" event will distribute supplies for children in grades K-12, first-come, first-served.

The Knowledge is Power event will be hosted at the Steel City Eagles building at 704 Elmhurst Pl. in Pueblo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With costs for school supplies sometimes ranging into the hundreds of dollars per family, Servicios de La Raza said this event always sees a large turnout, with people lining up early in the morning.

The event will also feature resources for families, raffles, and more, and it will continue until supplies run out.

Sadie Buggle

