Servicios de La Raza provides Pueblo families with free back-to-school supplies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – In need of some last-minute school supplies?

Servicios de La Raza is holding a back-to-school event in Pueblo on Aug. 16, where they'll offer free backpacks, school supplies and family resources for those in need.

Through a partnership with nonprofit Steel City Eagles, the "Knowledge is Power" event will distribute supplies for children in grades K-12, first-come, first-served.

The Knowledge is Power event will be hosted at the Steel City Eagles building at 704 Elmhurst Pl. in Pueblo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With costs for school supplies sometimes ranging into the hundreds of dollars per family, Servicios de La Raza said this event always sees a large turnout, with people lining up early in the morning.

The event will also feature resources for families, raffles, and more, and it will continue until supplies run out.