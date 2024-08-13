READ: Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s financial disclosure

Skip to Content
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance's financial disclosure

Ohio Sen. JD Vance
By
today at 4:02 PM
Published 5:16 PM

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance filed his personal financial disclosure with the Federal Election Commission.

Per FEC rules, the Ohio senator was required to submit a disclosure within 30 days of becoming the nominee unless he asked for an extension.

Read Vance’s financial disclosure below:

