Pueblo affordable housing developer receives $50,000 grant to create additional housing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Affordable housing developer Archway Communities is receiving a $50,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to fund the development of two new affordable housing communities in Pueblo.

The grant will fund the creation of 120 housing units located on two sites, with one in Pueblo’s Northside neighborhood and the other in the Belmont neighborhood, on the site of the historic former United Church of Christ.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support the Pueblo community through these new affordable housing properties,” Chief Operating Officer of Archway Laura Brudzynski said. “Archway is dedicated to providing supportive services that engage residents and help them identify and reach their goals. This grant from Wells Fargo will go beyond development of these properties to help residents stabilize in their affordable home."

The property in Pueblo's Northside neighborhood will provide up to 96 units of housing, the development says. The other property will consist of up to 24 affordable housing units, and the former church will be preserved and reused as a community space for residents.

This new housing will serve individuals and families living between 30-80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) in Pueblo. According to a study conducted by City of Pueblo's Housing and Citizen Services, over 9,000 housing units need to be created in Pueblo County to support this demographic.