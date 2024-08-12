Share Pueblo Events launches new website for events happening in and around Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Share Pueblo is excited to announce the launch of its community event calendar, a new resource for discovering and sharing events within Pueblo County and its neighboring communities.

The new platform is designed to be the official hub for local happenings, cultural festivities, business gatherings, and community milestones.

“The Share Pueblo Event Calendar stands as a testament to the vibrant community spirit of Pueblo County,” said Pueblo County Commissioner Zach Swearingen. “This calendar will be an easily accessible option for people to support more of our local events.”



Commissioner Swearingen along with many local officials, community members, and visitors requested a more robust and consistent option for people to access events. In response, the Share Pueblo team prioritized the development of the new calendar website. From annual events like the Colorado State Fair and Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival to art exhibitions, live concerts, farmers’ markets, and educational workshops, the calendar is a curated collection of opportunities to explore for current residents and tourists.

“This launch of the event calendar with Share Pueblo helps create one spot for the entire community to submit their events and find out about all of the amazing, unique, and engaging opportunities throughout Pueblo,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham. “I look forward to supporting this initiative and seeing our Pueblo community promote and communicate more effectively.

Local organizations, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to contribute to the Share Pueblo Event Calendar. By submitting their events, they gain visibility and support from the wider community, fostering a collaborative environment where every event receives the attention it deserves.

Browse upcoming events here.