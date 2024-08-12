Portions of a popular trail in Garden of the Gods will close soon for a waterline project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Crews are preparing to close portions of a popular trail in Garden of the Gods. The closure will be in place to install water lines to make sure fire crews can fight a wildfire should one ignite in the park. The closures on the Central Garden Trail will start next month.

The Garden of the Gods Waterline Project has been in the talks for several years. It will cost more than $2 million and aims to enhance safety in the park and improve accessible parking for people with disabilities.

Anna Cordova is the manager at Garden of the God Parks. She recommends visitors be prepared for some extra hiking this fall.

"Especially the portion that takes up the sidewalk portion of the Central Garden Trail," said Cordova. "They can go at Green Tag Trail, or they can walk up Juniper, a loop up to lot two. But it does add a significant distance to their walking route."

In 2012, the Waldo Canyon Fire threatened Garden of the Gods. Cordova said this project will help them in case they ever find themselves in that situation again.

"With the water pressure and the fire hydrants, I think it, is just hugely significant. And I know it will add to the value and the visitation in the park," said Cordova.

Officials encourage people to explore other areas of the park during construction.

"Siamese Twins Trail is a great one. There are other entrances as well besides the main one," said Cordova.

This Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m., the city is inviting the public to an informational meeting at Coronado High School about the project.