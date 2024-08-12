Manitou Incline & Barr Trail closed next 2 days for boulder removal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands will be removing a section of a large boulder that is currently blocking the Barr Trail above Manitou Springs.

The US Forest Service (USFS) said the removal will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 13-14. Due to the nature of the work, the Barr Trail and Manitou Incline will be closed on these dates. The public should avoid the area at this time.

The USFS said a thorough assessment of the situation has been completed and all options and risks have been considered.

According to the Forest Service, the boulder slid onto Barr Trail sometime early this past spring.