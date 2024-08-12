Citizens gathering signatures to recall Manitou Springs Mayor

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A petition to oust the mayor has started collecting signatures. A group of concerned citizens say the current administration lacks transparency and the recent land donation and development proposal was the last straw.

Linda Morlan is one of the moving forces behind the petition. She tells KRDO13 Investigates that she is fed up with the lack of transparency from the Mayor's Office. "We need someone to represent us that's honest and straightforward from the beginning, not working behind our backs and seeing what they can accomplish without even discussing it."

Morlan says they only need 485 signatures by the end of September to trigger a recall election.

Mayor John Graham spoke to KRDO13 Investigates, responding to the recall petition. "Elected officials are subject to recall. It's an occupational hazard. Obviously, I'm not excited about it," Graham said.

Mayor Graham told KRDO 13 Investigates this type of proposal isn't new, and was first brought up in 2016 under a previous Mayor. However, he did admit to having discussions about the proposal. "There was some preliminary discussion but, as mayor, I sometimes may ask things for preliminary discussions on one thing or another."

Now, Mayor Graham believes the proposal is dead. Chris and David Jenkins, who made the proposal, canceled their July 16 presentation to the Manitou Springs City Council.

"We discussed details as to what might happen. It is a proposal. It still has a lot of questions remaining. It's basically been a one-man effort. We've not involved other members of City council, really, or city staff. We've spent no city money on this," Mayor Graham said.

Mayor Graham's term ends in 2026. In Manitou Springs each mayoral term is two years long. John Graham has been the Mayor of Manitou Springs since Jan. 2020.