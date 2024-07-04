Local developer planning land donation, new road and parking lot near Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Homeowners living off Ruxton Avenue are circulating a petition around a proposed 18-acre land donation and creation of a new road and parking lot near the Cog Railway and Manitou Incline.

David Jenkins, founder of Nor'wood Development, sent a letter to the Manitou Springs Mayor and City Council proposing a donation of nearly 18 acres of land for open space, and a new connecting road to tourist attractions like the Cog Railway, Manitou Incline, and Barr Trail.

A portion of the proposed land donation which is closest to Ruxton Ave.

In his letter, Jenkins claims a new road would, "not only alleviate traffic congestion on Ruxton Avenue, but also provide an emergency evacuation route, enhance public safety, and offer additional open space and trail connections for residents and visitors alike."

However, several residents living near the proposed development, off Pilot Knob Avenue, claim a new road won't actually improve safety and in fact, will do the opposite.

"Bringing more cars and roads into a community does not increase safety. It reduces it," said Ila Quinn, a Manitou homeowner.

"It's going to impact the neighborhood in ways that I don't particularly look forward to," Blair Babcock told KRDO 13 Investigates.

Other neighbors pushed back on the idea that it would reduce traffic and say it would only bring more congestion and pollution to their neighborhood.

KRDO 13 Investigates obtained results from a survey commissioned by the Jenkins Family pertaining to the land donation and proposed development and it shows the Pilot Knob neighbors to be in the minority.

The results show that 238 of the 300 Manitou Springs residents surveyed support the donation of public space along with the building of a new access road. Also in the survey, 64%, or 191 residents, said the project including additional parking would make them more likely to support the donation and development.

Some residents aren't swayed. Connie Brachtenbach told KRDO 13 Investigates that more parking up near the Cog Railway and Manitou Incline won't solve the problems with congestion and parking in Downtown Manitou Springs. "I think that would be a better solution. Get people into the city via a shuttle, but allow them to get an all-day pass; they can get on and off. They can travel all the way within the city limits," Brachtenbach said. "I think it would benefit everybody involved." She added those who use a proposed parking lot up at the Incline will still have difficulty finding parking where the majority of local businesses reside.

The Jenkins Family is set to make a full presentation of their proposed donation and development at Manitou Springs City Hall on July 16. City officials said the session will not be open for public comment.