Pups and parents head to Festival in the Bark, raises money for local dog rescue

Published 1:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tons of wagging tails took over John Venezia Community Park for an event to help rescue and rehabilitate dogs in need.

The community came together on Saturday for ’Festival in the Bark’; a family and pet-friendly event which features local vendors, food trucks, live music, games and more.

All of the proceeds raised at the festival go to support the National Mill Dog Rescue - an organization who’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home abandoned breeding dogs.

Paige Reynolds

Paige Reynolds

