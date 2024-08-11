Olympic City cheers on Team USA for final day of Summer Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As olympians compete in the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the city is inviting everyone out to cheer the athletes on.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is hosting an 'Olympic Closing Ceremony Watch Party' today.

From noon to 4 p.m., organizers say attendees will be able to witness the grand conclusion of the Paris Olympics with camaraderie, excitement, and pride.

The free event is located in downtown Colorado Springs at 200 S. Sierra Madre Street.

Currently, Team USA needs one more gold medal to tie with China in the overall gold medal rankings.