Mudslide shuts down Colorado Highway on the Western Slope

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a post on Facebook the Colorado Department of Transportation announced CO 82 south of Glenwood Springs will be closed through Sunday night due to a mudslide.

According to the social media post, a mass amount of debris coated a 3/4 of a mile stretch on the highway. As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, CDOT estimated more than 50 truckloads of material have been hauled away, but crews are still working.

CDOT says all the motorists caught in the slide are safe and their vehicles have been rescued.

For Monday morning commutes, CDOT anticipates the eastbound lane of CO 82 to open at 5 am but advises those headed westbound to use County Road 154.

