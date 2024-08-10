Air Force football continues camp
The Air Force Falcons football team continues to ramp up training camp ahead of its August 31st season opener vs Merrimack.
The Air Force Falcons football team continues to ramp up training camp ahead of its August 31st season opener vs Merrimack.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.