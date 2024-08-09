Three Chiefs Super Bowl rings are about to be up for auction

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Heritage Auctions is now taking bids on three Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings.

The offerings include rings from cornerback Bashaud Breeland and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.

“The evolution is pretty incredible,” Chris Ivy with Heritage Auctions said. “The value of modern Super Bowl rings compared to earlier versions.”

The 2023 Chiefs Super Bowl ring has over 600 diamonds.

Heritage Auctions has sold six Chiefs Super Bowl rings, which have been some of the most popular championship rings at auction.

“It’s the most incredible ring I’ve ever come across,” Ivy said.

From now until the weekend of Aug. 25, bidders can acquire the three separate rings.

One ring is from a staffer from the 2022 season, while the other two are Type A player rings. The first is Bashaud Breeland’s Super Bowl 54 ring, and the second is Taylor Stallworth’s Super Bowl 57 ring.

“The top-of-the-line rings, the Type A rings with all the diamonds included. Those are the ones that are most sought after by collectors,” Ivy said.

As of Thursday night, both player rings have bids of $41,000 each.

According to Ivy, Stallworth’s ring has a book value of $80,000, while Breeland’s ring is valued at around $60,000.

Ivy points out that players have various reasons for selling their rings, but the values remain high due to their rarity.

“There’s typically, I would say, 100 or less examples created that are out there,” Ivy said.

