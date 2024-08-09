Former D70 teacher sentenced to 20 years probation for sexual assault on a child

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A former Pueblo District 70 teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

48-year-old Russell Davis was arrested in January 2024 for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, unlawful sexual contact, internet luring of a child, and enticement of a child. After receiving a tip from the Colorado Springs FBI, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) began investigating Davis in late 2023.

According to the PCSO, Davis was sentenced to 20 years of probation "with a significant amount of stipulations to his probation," as well as an additional 90 days in jail.

According to the PCSO, District 70 immediately placed Davis on administrative leave upon learning of the reported sexual assault. He was fired by the school district on Dec. 19, 2023.