Employee dies at EVRAZ Steel mill in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - EVRAZ North America has confirmed to KRDO13 that there was a fatality at the steelmaking facility in Pueblo on Friday.

The company that out of respect for the deceased team member, all work was immediately stopped in the mill. The company also said they are meeting with team members and offering support and counseling before they leave the facility.

EVRAZ also stated they are working with OSHA, the United Steelworkers, and all relevant agencies to ensure a full investigation.

At the time of this writing, we have not received any information about this incident from local law enforcement.

The company's full statement to KRDO13 can be read below.

“We are saddened to confirm there was a fatality at our steelmaking facility in Pueblo this morning. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of our deceased team member.



Out of respect for our valued team member and to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire team, we immediately stopped all work in the mill. We are meeting with our team members and offering support and counseling before sending them home. We will work with all relevant agencies, including OSHA and the United Steelworkers, to ensure a full investigation.



As the investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to provide further comment at this time.” – Spokesperson from EVRAZ North America