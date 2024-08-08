Two Federal Grants help City of Colorado Springs move forward with construction projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The City of Colorado Springs can now move forward with two major road projects thanks to two new federal grants.

The two key roadways the grants will be put towards, U.S. Highway 24 and the Peterson Road Interchange along with the Academy Boulevard Bridge, are constantly used by drivers and are in need of repairs.

According to City leaders, both of these construction projects are essential to keep residents safe.

The U.S. Highway 24 project received a $10.7 million grant from the Defense Community Infrastructure Program to help with the total cost of 15.3 million dollars. That will help build the interchange connecting the Peterson Space Force Base to U.S. Highway 24. The city also received a grant of 750,000 dollars for the Academy Boulevard Bridge.

"It's important to have this funding for a community for these grant opportunities. This is the only way to bring new funding to infrastructure into our community. So think about that. The only additional way to bring additional funds in. So it's important for us to be successful doing that," said Gayle Sturdivant, Deputy Public Works Director/City Engineer for the City of Colorado Springs.

City employees said they plan to start on these projects as soon as next year.