Shoe shine kiosk employee says coworker was shot in leg at Citadel Mall

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the suspect who shot another man at the Citadel Mall on Wednesday. The victim is now in stable condition.

One man who works at a shoe shine kiosk in the mall told us his co-worker was shot in the leg. Thursday, the Citadel Mall wasn't answering KRDO13's questions and locked us out of their offices when we went inside.

Multiple police vehicles responded to the shooting at the Citadel Mall Wednesday afternoon.

The shoe shine employee told KRDO13 he saw a man steal his coworker's phone. He said his coworker tried to take it back and ended up chasing the thief into an employee access-only area. That’s where CSPD said at least one shot rang out and struck the victim in the leg.

We caught up with shoppers outside of the mall on Thursday.

"So many people get shot at the mall that chances are, it probably won't even be me," said frequent shopper Christian Alexander Escobedo.

In the past three years, there have been at least four shootings at the Citadel Mall.

"This is twice already. The shooting over there in JC Penny, I was here," said shopper Gloria House, "I said, oh, Lord, why am I always here with this happens, and then yesterday again."

Gloria House came back to the mall Thursday with clothes to return, but no family by her side.

"I don't bring my grandbaby today because, you know, that happened yesterday. I'm scared," House explained.

Multiple mall business owners told KRDO13 they wish people felt safer coming into their stores. They said they’ve seen an increase in security since the Christmas Eve shooting, but believe more changes can be made.

"Have security in front, in back, and just always have security in a parking lot because, you know, you never know when something's going to take place," said shopper Theresa Preston.

As for the suspect, CSPD has yet to make an arrest and they are still searching for the suspect.

We are still waiting for a response from the mall.