Homicide investigation underway after woman dies following assault outside of camper near Cripple Creek

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman died Wednesday following an alleged assault.

The TCSO said they received a call just before 1 a.m. Wednesday reporting that a woman and her dog had been violently assaulted in a camper near Cripple Creek. That woman was transported to a hospital, where she eventually died from the injuries sustained in the attack, the sheriff's office said.

The TCSO and the CBI are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. They are conducting interviews and processing the crime scene Wednesday. No further information is available at this time.