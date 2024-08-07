The deadline to be part of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is fast approaching

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The deadline to be part of this year's El Paso Sheriff's Office Citizens Academy is fast approaching. Participants will do a ride-along with patrol deputies and learn firsthand what deputies go through while out on the streets.

For 5 weeks, two nights a week, people who are part of the Citizens' Academy will meet at the El Paso Sheriff's Office starting September 10th.

Participants will do a ride-along with patrol deputies and learn firsthand what deputies go through while out on the streets. The sheriff's office has hosted these academies for several years, and the goal is to be transparent with the community.

Sergeant Kurt Smith said these academies give residents a glimpse of what deputies go through.

"It's also a chance for us to be very transparent in what we do and why we do things, and it gives us citizens a great feeling of what it means for the sheriff's office to serve them, and what we have to do for the community," said Sgt. Smith.

This academy is completely free and applicants must pass a standard background check before they can attend.

The deadline to apply is this Saturday.

