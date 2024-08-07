Big Lots closing hundreds of stores, including all Colorado Springs locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – All three Colorado Springs Big Lots locations are closing as the company prepares to shut over 300 locations nationwide amid financial troubles.

The closures were announced as the retailer faces mounting debt and plummeting sales; Big Lots reported a net loss of $205 million for the first quarter which ended May 4, while its debt increased to $573.8 million.

The news of the closures was revealed in the company's most recent Securities and Exchange Commissions filing.

The following Colorado Springs stores will close:

Out of the 14 Big Lots locations across Colorado, eight stores will be closing, including the three Colorado Springs locations. Big Lots locations will remain open in Pueblo, Aurora, Brighton, Lakewood, Westminster and Wheat Ridge, according to the retailer's website.

Each closing location is currently offering 20% off on all inventory.

Though Big Lots does not currently have a list of upcoming location closures, you can find which locations will be closed by going to the retailer's website and searching the state and city you'd like to find.