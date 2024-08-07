Andre Johnson Becomes First Hall of Famer in Texans History

By Jo-Carolyn Goode and Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, we have a new legend in the annals of football history! Over the weekend, former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a first for the franchise. This historic event saw Johnson join the esteemed ranks of the 2024 Hall of Fame class, alongside football greats Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers, and Patrick Willis.

For Johnson, a career marked by numerous Pro Bowl selections and record-breaking receptions, the Hall of Fame was a dream come true. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be in Canton, looking at a bronze statue of myself among the greatest ever to play the game,” he shared with palpable emotion.

Widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, Johnson’s induction is a testament to his exceptional career and the collective effort behind his success. “This honor isn’t just about me. It’s for us. Many people played significant roles in my career, and today, we enter the Hall of Fame together,” Johnson remarked humbly. In his heartfelt speech, Johnson paid tribute to his mother, who never missed a game, and acknowledged the sacrifices she made to support their family. He also expressed gratitude to his siblings, daughter, and his late Uncle Andre Melton, after whom he was named.

As Johnson donned the coveted gold jacket, his pride and joy were evident. “To the other 377 men who wear this gold jacket, I’m humbled, honored, and ecstatic to join you in the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” he announced with a beaming smile.

Fans can share in Johnson’s celebration with exclusive AJ80 Hall of Fame merchandise available at the Team Shop at NRG Stadium, open from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday. Don’t miss the chance to get your hands on this limited-edition gear!

The Houston Style Magazine team extends heartfelt congratulations to Andre Johnson on this extraordinary achievement. For more information, visit HoustonTexans.com and ProFootballHOF.com.

This feature not only celebrates Johnson’s induction but also honors his journey and the unwavering support that fueled his success. Here’s to Andre Johnson, a true Houston Texans legend, now enshrined in football immortality.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.