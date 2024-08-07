16-year-old boy found after disappearing while camping with family

By Jonathan Ayestas and Maricela De La Cruz

WHEATLAND, California (KCRA) — A 16-year-old boy who disappeared while camping with family in Yuba County has been found safe, officials said.

Mikhael Nazarov was at Camp Far West Lake on Tuesday with his family, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said. The boy took a walk with his sister around the lake, but then the two got separated.

Officials confirmed he was located on Wednesday along the lake.

The sheriff’s department had said the teen had not been seen since 7 p.m. Search and rescue crews responded after the boy’s family called immediately following his disappearance.

Nazarov told KCRA 3’s Maricela De La Cruz he had wanted to walk around the lake.

On Thursday, he saw search and rescue crews and went in the water to try to swim to them, which is how they made contact.

His blood pressure was a bit high so the family is taking him to the hospital to get checked out.

